U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra cheered Storm Lake’s pregnancy resource center on Ontario Street amid a turbulent abortion rights environment in Washington. Feenstra, R-Hull, told a crowd of around 10 at Cornerstone for Life on Oneida Street he was pleased to see the wealth of maternity...
Ridge View High School crowned its first-ever girls state wrestling champion in Isabella “Izzy” Deeds last weekend at the Xtream Arena In Coralville. But then the 155-pound sophomore did something unexpected – something that earned her a viral social media post, to the tune of...
He’s a living legend in the motorcycle world, with 57 consecutive Sturgis rallies under his belt and a place in the Sturgis Hall of Fame. Who better than Dick “Slider” Gilmore to introduce the movie “Easy Rider” before it is shown Saturday, Feb. 5...
The USDA awarded $3.2 million to Buena Vista and three other Iowa counties to plant more cover crops, a move that’s intended to spark a doubling of cover crop plantings by 2030. The four counties were selected for the federal pilot program because they led...
The Storm Lake School Board approved an application to reauthorize the charter school for another four years. Charter School Coordinator Brittany Hicks told the school board last week she plans to submit 17 letters of support from 17 students who used the school during its...
County road projects delayed for soy plantNew culverts needed to support crush traffic
Buena Vista County Secondary Roads is delaying nearly every one of its major construction projects so it can focus on culvert replacements around Platinum Crush’s soybean plant west of Alta. Engineer Bret Wilkinson acknowledged the Linn Grove Bridge, two miles of N-14 and six miles...
Buena Vista Covid rates soar to highest in state
Buena Vista County has the highest rate of COVID-19 positivity in Iowa, according to the state’s coronavirus monitoring website. Of the 702 tests that were processed at the State Hygienic Lab over the last seven days, 281 of them were positive, or 41%, the state...
County board opposes condemning land for pipelineSupervisors want negotiations with BV landowners
The Buena Vista County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution opposed to eminent domain being authorized for the Navigator CO2 pipeline that’s charted to run from Sioux Rapids to Albert City. Board Chairman Paul Merten said the unanimous vote was made on Tuesday to encourage...
Buena Vista picked for ag pilotAmong 4 Iowa counties splitting $3.2M for cover crops
Izzy for the pin
Storm Lake boys lead from start to finish in beating Spirit Lake
Sam Dvergsten made all six of his free throws down the stretch and scored all 12 of his points in the second half to help Storm Lake stave off Spirit Lake 46-39 in a Lakes Conference game on Tuesday at Tornado Fieldhouse. The Tornadoes led...
SL girls denied first Lakes win by Spirit Lake
Spirit Lake’s fullcourt press proved to be effective in the second half as the Indians used a 10-0 spurt in the third quarter to take control and hand Storm Lake a 39-30 setback in a Lakes Conference game on Tuesday at Tornado Fieldhouse. Spirit Lake...
Sioux Central pulls away from Alta-Aurelia in second half to win
Sioux Central outscored Alta-Aurelia 44-25 over the second and third quarters to take control as the Rebels went on to hand the Warriors a 75-40 setback in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Tuesday at Sioux Rapids. It was Sioux Central’s 12th straight win after...
Sioux Central uses fast start in TLC win over Alta-Aurelia
Sioux Central used a fast start, jumping out to a 20-8 lead after the first quarter as the Rebels handed Alta-Aurelia a 56-40 setback in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Tuesday at Sioux Rapids. The Rebels, now 8-5, led 35-18 at the halftime break....
The state of The Times
Every year at this time, since the founding of The Storm Lake Times in 1990, we have reported on this newspaper’s record during the past year and offer a perspective...
Editorial: Sticks v. carrots
State and federal courts have made it abundantly clear they are not interested in expanding regulatory authority over agriculture. The U.S. Supreme Court is likely to put an exclamation point...
No time for giving up
A guy I know came down with the Omicron. He wasn’t vaccinated. (Now he is.) He’s going to be okay, once the wife gets done scorching his ears. He’s smart,...
Editorial: Frustrated public
A focus group empaneled by Margaret Brennan of CBS News on Sunday backed up what polls report: Americans think the country is veering into the ditch, and their economic anxieties...
Letters to the Editor
Book banning is back So book banning is back? Just in time to grow a new crop of close-minded people. There is a bright side, though. Back in the 1980s...
Mildred Hendriks
Mildred “Millie” Dorothy Hendriks died on Jan. 20, 2022 in Storm Lake. Millie was born Nov. 28, 1924 in Edgerton, Minn. to Arthur and Mary (Brink) Broekhuis. She had five...
Steven Jacobson
Steven Deane Jacobson, 68, died on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 28 at 11 a.m. at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 11615...
Tom Wallerstedt
Tom Lyle Wallerstedt, 83, of Storm Lake died Jan. 26, 2022 at his home. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 10:30 a.m. at Fratzke...
Donald Rieman
Donald Bruce Rieman, 64, of Newell, formerly of Rudd, died Jan. 22, 2022 in Omaha, Neb. Memorial services will be held Monday, Jan. 31, at 2 p.m. at Eden Presbyterian...
Joyce Sandine
Joyce Avon Sandine, 92, of Alta died Jan. 21, 2022 at her home in Alta. Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 28, at 3 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church...
Storm Lake Rotary car back on the ice
The Rotary Car Plunge is on. An old Honda Accord, with its engine removed, was placed on the ice just west of King’s Pointe last Sunday. Stop by Puff’s or hit up your favorite Rotarian to buy tickets at $10 apiece. The winner will...
‘Slider’ Gilmore promotes movie, fundraiserBearded biker is speaker, former EMT, historian, accordionist
