Maxine Lullmann, 88, of Storm Lake died on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 26, at 10 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in rural Storm Lake. To watch the live stream of the service, please click the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82180390491?pwd=YzJacGZ3TGhseVB2dko1ZlUxeHdtdz09 and enter in the password: funeral. Burial will be in Zion Church Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Sunday, Oct. 25, from 3-5 p.m. at the church. Masks are recommended when in attendance at the visitation and funeral. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.