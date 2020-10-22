Barbara Nieland

Published Thursday, October 22, 2020

Barbara L. Nieland, 58, of Carroll, and formerly of Newell, died Oct. 20, 2020 in Des Moines.
Memorial services will take place Monday, Oct. 26, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Newell. Burial will be in Newell Cemetery. Visitation will take place Sunday, Oct. 25, from 3-5 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. The family requests that masks be worn at the visitation and funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorials made be directed in Barb's name to: New Hope Village Foundation, PO Box 887 Carroll, IA 51401. 

