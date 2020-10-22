Barbara Nieland

Barbara L. Nieland, 58, of Carroll, and formerly of Newell, died Oct. 20, 2020 in Des Moines.

Memorial services will take place Monday, Oct. 26, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Newell. Burial will be in Newell Cemetery. Visitation will take place Sunday, Oct. 25, from 3-5 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. The family requests that masks be worn at the visitation and funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorials made be directed in Barb's name to: New Hope Village Foundation, PO Box 887 Carroll, IA 51401.