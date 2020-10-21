What exactly is it we are experiencing today — have we ever seen anything like it?

BY CRAIG SAUNDERS

While researching a book on Iowa history and writing about Iowa’s own Henry A. Wallace, I became aware of some of his quotes that could have – and maybe should have – been written yesterday. My initial attention to Wallace’s anti-fascism was drawn from an article in the Los Angles Times by Michael Hiltzik, further reading compels me to share these thoughts with my fellow Iowans.

Unfortunately, the progress of American democracy is not a linier history moving unfettered from point A to point B. It is at best a spiral with wide swings to the right and left while slowly and agonizingly inching forward. At its worst, our democracy is a circle, spinning endlessly in place, returning to problems like yester-year’s, absent the lessons learned. This unbroken cycle is reminiscent of the Greek god Prometheus. Punished by Zeus for giving fire (civilization) to humans, Prometheus’ punishment was to be chained to a mountain top and having his liver eaten daily by an eagle, only to have it grow back over night and repeat the process in endless repetition.

Today our government is seemingly fractionated by unrelenting partisanship to the point of paralysis. It seems, at times, hopeless to think that we will ever again be governed for the ‘common good’. The only thing politicians seemingly can agree upon is spending the tax payer’s money, even then they fight about the how, when and where.

This, of course, is not unusual. We would do well to remember, Jefferson and Hamilton were locked in just such a partisanship in George Washington’s first Cabinet. It resulted in Jefferson forming the Republican Party and Hamilton the Federalist and it affects us to this day. Differences of opinions didn’t bother George Washington so much, in fact, after surviving in the crucible of the Revolutionary War, he recognized their usefulness.

Similarly, it would be useful for us, in this day and age of fake news and alternative facts, to recall the words of Wallace during his own most partisan days. Days which took place during WWII, when the Soviets were allies and Germany and Italy were the enemy. Take heed to how relevant these 80-year-old words are today. In addition to all of Henry A.’s strengths and weakness, Wallace was extremely anti-fascist. On April 9,1944 he published an article in the New York Times entitled, “The Danger of American Fascism.”:

“Always and everywhere, fascists can be identified by their appeal to prejudice and by the desire to play upon the fears and vanities of different groups in order to gain power. It is no coincidence that the growth of modern tyrants has in every case been heralded by the growth of prejudice.”

“The American fascists are most easily recognized by their deliberate perversion of truth and fact. Their newspapers and propaganda carefully cultivate every fissure of disunity. ... They use isolationism as a slogan to conceal their own selfish imperialism. ... They claim to be super-patriots, but they would destroy every liberty guaranteed by the Constitution.”

“They demand free enterprise but are the spokesmen for monopoly and vested interest. Their goal is to capture political power so that, using the power of the state and the power of the market simultaneously, they may keep the common man in eternal subjection.”

(with regard to public debate) the fascists’ manipulation of public debate — their method is to “poison the channels of public information. ... With a fascist the problem is never how best to present the truth to the public but how best to use the news to deceive the public into giving the fascist and his group more money or more power,”

It is hard to say whether his words were more appropriate then or today. In either day they would be inflammatory to some or lauded by others, though no less relevant to either. The New York Times wrote an editorial in the same issue that published Henry Wallace’s column stating, “It is astonishing that Mr. Wallace cannot see that in going to such lengths he approaches the very intolerance that he condemns,”

Given the societal changes in the 80 years since these words were written, especially the milieu of today’s social media platforms, it is hard to accept “such lengths’ were inappropriate then and certainly don’t seem so now. Especially when Wallace puts fascism in the context of an “infectious disease”. However, it still remains for the final scene of this drama to be played out. One can only hope, unlike Prometheus, todays politics will take a cue from Ground Hog Day, striving every day – vote by single vote – learning how to be just a little bit better than the day before.

