Virtual agricultural lenders seminar set for Nov. 10

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Siouxland and Tri-State Agricultural Lenders Seminars have been combined into one virtual seminar set for Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lenders who serve agricultural clients - especially those who work with dairymen across the Upper Midwest - are encouraged to attend as the seminar will focus on market outlooks for livestock, grains and dairy, plus include a focus on exports and trade issues.

