Sioux Central ties for second place in Storm Lake Invitational

Published Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Sioux Central participated in the Storm Lake Tournament last Saturday and the Rebels tied for second place.
The Rebels began the day with a 25-20, 25-19 setback to Kingsley-Pierson. Jenna Jessen went 6-for-7 in hitting with five kills. Dalayna Bruggman was 11-for-14 with three kills, Taylor Krager 6-for-6 with three kills and Berkley Johannsen 4-for-4 with three kills.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.