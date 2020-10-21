School covid numbers

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Hello from Ankeny! Our school district sends a report each Thursday via e-mail with the number of students in quarantine, staff in quarantine and percentages broke down into K-5th grade and 6-12th grade. I don’t know if the exclusive online learners are included in the numbers. The staff has the highest numbers percentage-wise so far.

The K-5 group has been steady so will go back to the normal school schedule. Exclusive online students are not able to change their choice. The 6-12th grade group has a slight increase, but staff way down in quarantines. Those students will remain on their respective hybrid, or total online learning tracks. Stats are reviewed every few weeks, then adjustments are made if voted/required.

Note that being in quarantine and actual positive cases are not distinguished. We enjoy our subscription and look forward to visiting the new sign by the lake.

TRINA RUPP

Ankeny