Ridge View uses big second half to beat A-W

Published Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Ridge View scored 32 unanswered points in the second half to pull away from a close game as the Raptors went on to beat Akron-Westfiield 45-6 in the first round of the Class A state playoffs last Friday at Holstein.
The Raptors, now 5-2, will play South O’Brien (5-3) this Friday at Paullina in the second round of the playoffs.
