In memory of Mrs. Safely

Storm Lake Middle School was presented with a trumpet in honor of Holli Safley, a longtime educator for Storm Lake Community Schools. Holli was the 7/8 grade band teacher for many years, she recently passed away after a battle with cancer. Presenting the trumpet were Holli’s husband Bill, children Matt and Erin, and good friends Bruce and Cile Beecroft and retired music colleague and friend, Barb Wells.

