Joseph Mercer of Fonda; Grace Boyle and Sara Gisch of Holstein; Olivya Vondrak, president's list, of Schaller have been named to the honors list for the Summer 2020 semester at Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.