Immigration forum set for Oct. 30

Members of the public are invited to listen as faith, business, law enforcement and community leaders from around Iowa discuss the need for immigration reform during a free virtual conference Friday, Oct. 30. A number of the panelists are from Storm Lake and surrounding communities. The Zoom webinar will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude by 1 p.m. Registrations may be made at www.nwciowa.edu/immigration-forum.

