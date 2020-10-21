Friends raise funds for Puff’s proprietor

Published Wednesday, October 21, 2020
The fact that he grew a mullet and wears Crocs are the two rallying points chosen by friends of Storm Laker Lance Bellinghausen to fundraise for his medical expenses related to Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
“He has a mullet he loves, but his wife Drew does not love it so much,” jokes friend Ashley Miller. “It’s been a running joke since he got it.”
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.