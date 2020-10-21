Editorials: The agribusiness candidate

BY ART CULLEN

Iowa Farm Bureau and ag commodity groups must have wondered what they bought when Sen. Joni Ernst fumbled around over soybean prices during her debate with Theresa Greenfield last week. Debate moderator Ron Steele of KWWL TV in Waterloo asked Greenfield to spot the break-even cost on corn. Greenfield answered correctly: it varies by the farm, but around $3.68 per bushel. Steele then asked Ernst about soybeans, who said $5.50 per bushel. Moderator Matt Breen of KTIV TV asked her if she would like to take another guess. She declined. Which means she didn’t know. Iowa State University says the soybean break-even averages about $10 per bushel.

Most people who live around farmers and hear AM radio reports have a familiarity with corn and soybean prices. Certainly, most Farm Bureau members know what either crop is selling for on any given day, and can give a pretty accurate guess on the spread between cash prices and the Chicago Board of Trade. They know their cost of production, too, or they should if they intend to look smart with the banker.

It’s important because before Trump started his trade wars, especially with China, soybean prices dropped by a third, below the cost of production. The federal government had to make up for it with $60 billion or more in subsidies to agriculture over the past couple years. Someone who sits on the Senate Agriculture Committee has to be steeped in this information to be effective. Ernst simply didn’t know, and tried to blame Greenfield or her earpiece for her own dim understanding of economics.

If you are a dues-paying member of an ag group that endorsed her, it should give you pause. Farm Bureau has invested a lot of money in her. If she is a weak link for ag interests on a joint House-Senate farm bill conference committee, Iowa farmers sit at a disadvantage to a wilier senator from Arkansas. And now, it appears, Ernst is trailing Greenfield in polling narrowly and in fundraising badly, and that investment in the junior Republican may have been wasted.

Many ag groups are nothing more than fronts for the agri-chemical lobby. We hope Greenfield, who has not been endorsed by them, remembers when she is sitting on that farm bill conference committee. Iowa will be at an advantage with the senator who knows the price of corn, to the penny, because that means she has done her homework. That’s a senator who can defend farmers from the wolves.

Clean, smooth voting

In Iowa, we know our votes will be counted. All of them. Secretary of State Paul Pate has done a creditable job under a lot of political pressure to resist efforts to restrain voting. Certainly, in Buena Vista County the voting franchise is secure. County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Sue Lloyd has made every effort to make sure you know you can vote by mail. Facilities are available every day in the courthouse to vote early. It is safe. Lloyd always finds the friendliest poll workers who seem to know everyone. You have to have an ID to vote. There is no fraud. There has not and will not be intimidation of voters.

And, voters are showing up. A friend actually waited 15 minutes to vote in Storm Lake last week. Unheard of! Turnout will be historic.

It was depressing to think that only half the eligible voters would bother in a presidential election, maybe 10% in a school board election. This year will shatter all expectations. People are ready and eager. There is an energy that is difficult to suppress. President Trump said that the people are tired of it. He is right about that. They are tired of him and ready to give him the heave-ho. They are tired of the rage.

Nothing Trump contemplates can stop the American people from owning democracy. We’re grateful for the tradition of integrity and fair play in Iowa that will prevail. We will know the election results soon after the polls close, and we doubt that there will be any serious challenge to the results in the celebrated races. We’re about to show the world that the longest-running experiment in democracy will maintain itself no matter the challenge — and when challenged, the people will respond. It is heartening.