On display at Witter Gallery

Don’t miss Witter Gallery’s new exhibit, Buena Vista University Alumni Showcase, which opened Oct. 6 and will be on display until Nov. 25. Witter Gallery is practicing social distancing and sanitizing, and visitors and staff are all required to wear masks so everyone can feel safe visiting the gallery. Hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Thursday from 1-6 p.m.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.