The Democratic platform

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

The "Biden/Harris" ticket has embraced much of the radical agenda propagated by the Progressive/Socialist wing to the Democratic Party.

For example, mass amnesty for the 11-18 million people in the country illegally, with no mention of immigration enforcement or border security. A radical departure from even 10 years ago.

Another is implementation of much of the unrealistic "Green New Deal," which would substantially raise energy costs for Americans, as well as costing trillions. Since the United States emits around 14% of total carbon emissions, it is difficult to see what kind of impact that would have on reducing world carbon emissions, even if successfully accomplished, which is dubious.

Until the pandemic, the economy had robust growth in most all sectors, with broad-based percentage gains to lower income levels. Unemployment was at levels not seen in decades, including with Blacks and Hispanics. Much of that growth can be attributed to a strong pro-business climate and tax structure, along with the reduction of unnecessary and counterproductive regulations. Much of that would be reversed under a Biden/Harris administration.

Basically, Democrats not only have their usual positions of increasing the scope and power of the federal government, increasing taxes and redistribution; but an anti-capitalist agenda that certainly was not evident in the Clinton Administration for example.

Twenty-five years ago, Joe Biden had a moderate stance on most issues; he was an advocate for Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid reforms. He voted for the Welfare Reform Bill in 1995. He had strong "law and order" positions. He certainly did not support "abortion on demand." All that is out the window, and maybe a moot point anyway, since many now view the ticket evolving into "Harris/Biden."

VIC MASSARA

Omaha, Neb.