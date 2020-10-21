Aurelia native Kolpin receives environmental award

Published Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Aurelia native Dana Kolpin has received a prestigious international award for his extensive research on environmental contaminants.
Kolpin has been named the 2019 Recipharm International Environmental Award winner. He is a research hydrologist at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Water Science Center in Iowa City.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.