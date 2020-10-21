Alta-Aurelia takes runner-up honors in TLC girls meet, Sioux Central third

Published Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Freshmen Taylor Robertson and Lucy Gunkelman each captured a medal to help Alta-Aurlelia to a runner-up finish in the Twin Lakes Conference meet last Saturday at Pocahontas.
Manson Northwest Webster won the team title with 45 points. Alta-Aurelia scored 87. Sioux Central was third with 93 points.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.