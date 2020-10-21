‘The swamp’ is more rank than ever

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

You know, it's actually fitting that Trump comes to Iowa for a big event after being hospitalized with Covid less than 10 days ago.

After all, here in Iowa, teachers are told to return to class even if testing positive. This all feels like the end of a story. A story written for children to teach them a lesson. The alligator who bankrupted casinos and sits on golden toilets ran as the anti-establishment. He claimed he will drain the very swamp he thrived in, for the good of the people. Now the swamp is still here, maybe more rank than it was before with the many bodies he dragged down with him. We can only hope the moral of this story is that people see him for the swamp creature he always was and that the anti-politician turned out to be the most cliché politician of all.

For now, time will tell the story. This week's chapter starts as Iowa's hospitalization rates rise. The governor and the “immune” president gather for a rally and encourage others to join them. While people are dying around the state, the Republicans throw an in-person party.

PETER HIRD

Des Moines