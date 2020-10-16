Vision Iowa, 20 years later: It wasn’t about the money.

Civic Skinny

DES MOINES CITYVIEW

About 20 years ago, I was sitting in my office at the ballpark when Gov. Tom Vilsack called. He said he was forming — with bipartisan support from the Legislature — a board that would distribute money to Iowa’s towns and cities to improve the quality of life.

“Would you be on the board?” he asked. “Sure,” I said. “Would you be chairman?” he asked. “I’d like to think about that,” I said. OK, he said, “I’m not announcing it for another 10 minutes.”

I quickly assumed that the board would be saying “no” to communities a lot more often than saying “yes.” I called my wife, who had lived through the years when I was aggressively editing The Des Moines Register.

“I just agreed to do something for Vilsack that will probably please 500 people in the state and make 50,000 mad at me,” I said.

“Fifty-thousand more,” she replied.

As it turned out, I probably had the numbers reversed. Vision Iowa was armed with about $225 million from the sale of bonds backed by the state’s gambling revenues, bonds that were paid off last month, and the board used that as seed money to change the state — from spurring the almost unbelievable renaissance in downtown Des Moines, to changing the Mississippi riverfront at Dubuque, to providing money for a hockey arena in Sioux Center to building hundreds of miles of trails throughout the state to — my favorite — helping finance a fantastic museum in Gladbrook, population 861, where huge models of the world’s marvels have been constructed out of matchsticks by a local man named Pat Acton.

The 13-member Vision Iowa board wrote its own rules, and there were two that were vital to the success. The first was that no project would be approved unless it had city and county and private money in it (and when we discovered how rich some municipal-owned utilities are, we added those to the list). The second was that no project could be scaled back because the town didn’t get all the state money it was requesting. It was all or nothing.

We steeped ourselves in the details of each town’s finances — board member Greg Connell, then the mayor of Shenandoah, was an expert on municipal finance — so we wouldn’t be bamboozled. We grilled the townsfolk and drilled into the numbers, trying to figure out the very least we could give to make a project work — saving money for the next town in line. We ended up financing about 15% of most projects — far less than the towns asked for.

We had some hellacious arguments (or spirited discussions, depending on which side of the table you were on), and some folks went running to Vilsack to complain about us, but he never, ever interfered.

The town fathers and mothers of Des Moines and Polk County were especially furious. They wanted $70 million to help finance the new events center and sports arena. That’s not visionary, the board said, it’s just a real-estate deal. We want something visionary, something transformative, we said. In the end, that $70 million was used to help build not only the arena and events center but also the new downtown library, the Pappajohn Building, the Science Center, and the renovation of the old library into the beautiful headquarters of the World Food Prize. Those developments then led to the continuing development of downtown Des Moines.

In all, we ended up leveraging that $225 million into more than $3 billion in projects. We turned some down because we thought the finances were shaky or the leadership weak, but no project failed. Attorney General Tom Miller lent us an assistant attorney general, first Mark Thompson and then Andy Anderson, and the Department of Economic Development gave us two fantastic women — Susan Judkins and then Nichole Warren (now Nichole Hansen) — who could analyze the projects and provide advice to and hold the hands of nervous applicants.

It was a lean operation with a working board of people who loved Iowa.

But Vision Iowa succeeded not because the board was tough but rather because it spurred townsfolk to come up with great ideas, to spot leaders, and — especially — to work together. At first, I’m sure, they thought the program would be a nifty handout, but word soon got out that Vilsack envisioned — and the board implemented — a different kind of program.

And it worked.

But, looking back, the program changed the state not because of the money but rather because it prompted towns to come up with great ideas and find the person in town who could lead and forge coalitions — the town clerk, a young teacher, an old farmer, the druggist, the school-bus driver, anyone who loved his or her town and who had the respect of the community and the will to work hard and think hard and never give up.

In the end, I came to believe Vision Iowa was about ideas, not money. It was about, a Marshall County farmer told me one afternoon, “building memories.” I came to believe then — and I do now — that the money was the draw but, in the end, it wasn’t that important.

Vision Iowa was totally about people and ideas. The most important person was Tom Vilsack, and the best idea was his.

He showed that a single idea can change a state forever.

— Michael Gartner