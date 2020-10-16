Scholten will stand tall for District 4

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

JD Scholten is the voice of the unseen and unheard in Iowa.

Scholten seeks to be a representative for Iowans in Congressional District 4 that stands tall for all Iowans. I want to take the time to underscore the fact that Scholten has gone out of his way to also hear and give a voice to those who would otherwise be unheard or given the time of day in Iowa’s rural communities.

We have lived under the burden of politicians that sell out the worker, the farmer and residents of this district. Scholten’s opponent seeks to represent foreign government controlled monopolies, not our farmers, and community members. His opponent seeks to heartlessly oppress the disenfranchised while Scholten hears their needs. Scholten will be a leader who gives a voice to the unheard in this district and bust monopolies that rake in a majority of profits that leave rural farmers and local producers scrambling and struggling.

This isn’t an election for party affiliation. This is an election between a man who is one of us, fighting for us, and his opponent is not concerned with telling us about policy, being present, honest, or sincere. Scholten’s opponent is bought and paid for while Scholten has rejected corporate donors and money from those who are not concerned with Iowans here in District 4.

LUKE DREIER

Sioux City