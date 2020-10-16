Ribbon cutting for Storm Lake sign

The public is invited to a Storm Lake United ribbon cutting Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. for the new Storm Lake sign. The Spooner family celebrated a 150-year legacy in the community by donating a welcome area development for the shoreline at Lake Avenue and Lakeshore Drive. The design was created by Storm Lake artist Jennifer Felton. Join The Spooner Family, Mayor Porsch, City Council and Storm Lake United as they celebrate this wonderful welcome area with a SLU Ribbon Cutting ceremony.

