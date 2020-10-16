Putting the S in Subway

Don Roling and his son Jeremy of Roling Signs in Sioux Rapids were hard at work updating a sign at Storm Lake’s Subway on Wednesday morning. Don, 73, started the business in 1985 after having worked at Walton Signs in Storm Lake. Before that Don served in Vietnam. This veteran was a metal smith and worked on planes, which has been useful to him beyond his days in the service. Times photo by Dolores Cullen

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.