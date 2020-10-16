A new look for stormlake.com

FILLERS

BY JOHN CULLEN

Last week in my report about our newspaper’s growing circulation, I noted the rapid growth of our online readership. Online subscribers jumped 92% over the past year, and our website, www.stormlake.com, receives an average of 1.2 million page views from about 300,000 visitors per month. That’s a remarkable amount for a newspaper our size, driven no doubt by interest in Storm Lake in the wake of Art winning the Pulitzer Prize in 2017 for his editorials in The Storm Lake Times.

I mused that www.stormlake.com may be the most visited in Buena Vista County. My claim has yet to be challenged, so it will stand as fact until proven otherwise. I noted that we had visitors from 168 nations around the world. The vast majority comes from the United States, but nearly every other country on the planet is represented, including one each from Barbados, Cocos Islands, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gambia, Guyana, Montenegro, Montserrat, Maldives, Somalia, Turks and Caicos Islands, Tanzania and Yemen. That’s readership!

Readers are looking at our website 24 hours a day. The busiest times are from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., with readership predictably dropping until 5 a.m., when it still averages 1,876 hits by the night owls. Then it starts to pick up again.

During August, a typical month, we averaged 5,316 hits per hour that reached as many as 54,634 on hour. Average hits per day: 127,593, with as many as 270,062 on Aug. 14.

All this information and much more is gleaned from website reports that tell us all sorts of information about our readers, like what kinds of computers they use and if they connect to us from a Google search (a lot do) or from some other website. A lot of the information is useful; some is just interesting. A bunch of it is simply bewildering.

Our growing online presence is a big reason why we are introducing a new and improved website towards the end of next week. We’re updating it to keep things running smoothly and enhance our readers’ experience. And it will be just in time for our snowbirds who like to keep up with their hometown news while they winter down South but are frustrated by delays in postal delivery of our newspaper.

The renovated website will be easier to navigate with more stories that are easier to search and read. For those who prefer our PDF e-edition, which is an exact copy of our print edition formatted for a computer screen, it will be much easier to read, turn pages and enlarge type. It will also allow us to accommodate national advertisers who want to reach our growing audience.

The Aurelia Star will also be connected to our website.

Our man Jake Kurtz, who worked with online metrics during the last several years as an editor at The Des Moines Register, is overseeing our website development. We can see what stories are attracting the most readership, how long readers stay with each story, where they come from and where they go, and many other factors that measure readership. By typing in key words, you’ll be able to search through many years of Times issues to find past stories in our archives. (Or you can come down to our Times Square office and page through dozens of bound volumes to find the story you want.)

Our website will also be linked to Facebook and Twitter.

You can also sign up for our free daily newsletter compiled by Art that gives you a snapshot of the news from around Storm Lake and around the world. More than 1,800 people have signed up for the daily newsletter so far and the number is growing. If you’re interested, just give us a call or send your email address to jake@stormlake.com.

You must be a subscriber to use our online site, except for editorials and columns, which are free to all. We’ll continue to maintain a paywall for the rest of The Times, but we’re thinking about allowing a limited number of free articles — like two or three — each month as a way to entice more paying subscribers. This stuff doesn’t come free. Information is like everything else — you get what you pay for.

The Storm Lake Times has been on the cutting edge of technology ever since our founding in 1990. We were one of the first community newspapers in the state to have a website more than 20 years ago.

Regardless of what happens online, the foundation of The Storm Lake Times will continue to be based on our print edition because a tactile product gives a newspaper credibility from permanence that simply cannot be translated to an internet-based publication. The print edition of The Times and all other newspapers will be available to readers for hundreds, maybe thousands of years. Stuff on the internet disappears overnight with the wind. Remember that floppy drive from 10 years ago on which you saved all your family pictures? Try to get that disk to open up on your computer today. Your family scrapbook with news clippings of your kids in their grade school play will be available for their grandchildren to smile at 50 years from now.

But for all the young whippersnappers who live by their cellphones, www.stormlake.com has you covered.

Thanks for reading!