Mosquito/public health pest management course offered

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Buena Vista County office will offer the Mosquito/Public Health Pest Management Continuing Instruction Course for commercial pesticide applicators Wednesday, Oct. 28. The program provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program can be seen at office locations across Iowa.

