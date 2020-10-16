Dress up your pets and enter Lake Animal Hospital’s Howl-O-Ween Costume Party! To enter this contest, please send your pictures to lakeanimalpets@gmail.com. The photos will be posted on Facebook and the winners will be chosen by the number of likes. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded for dogs and first and second place prizes awarded for cats. One winner per family.

