Henson checks out after 32 years at Hy-Vee

Congratulations to Rosemary Henson, who has officially retired from Hy-Vee after a 32-year career there. Rosemary started in customer service in 1988. At that time Terry Hockum was the manager. Most of her years were spent at the checkout. When she began there were no bar codes or scanning. Nor were credit cards used for groceries. The checker had to read price tags on each item and enter it in the cash register. “I’ve met many wonderful customers and I’m truly going to miss you,” she says.

