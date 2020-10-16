Funds for Ayudanos a Ayudar

LULAC Council 309 and SALUD Multicultural Health Coalition of Storm Lake hosted a garage sale Oct. 3. The money raised totaled $800 and was given to Ayudanos a Ayudar (Help us to Help). When a person or family is in need, this group comes together and plans a way to help financially, whether it be by setting up donation jars or doing a meal sale. Left to right: Mayra Lopez of LULAC, Angela Castillo of Ayudanos a Ayudar and Di Daniels of SALUD.

