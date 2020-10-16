Editorials: Branstad closes in ignominy

BY ART CULLEN

Terry Branstad’s recent return to Iowa from China to campaign for President Trump and Sen. Joni Ernst marks what is probably his last political hurrah. He was America’s longest-serving governor over two stints (1983-1999 and 2011-2017) who built a formidable political network that vaulted Trump to victory in 2016. That earned him the ambassadorship in Beijing, where he hoped to rekindle his friendship with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. It didn’t turn out.

Trump campaigned on threats of creating a trade war with our primary ag export customers: Mexico, Canada and China. Branstad was left to the Embassy while Trump’s trade team trampled decades of work by Branstad and other Iowans to pave inroads into Asia’s food markets and promote free trade. Tariffs knocked a third off the price of soybeans in no time. Manufacturing took a gut punch with higher steel prices.

We are in something of a cold war with China that puts our relationship at its sourest point in 50 years since Richard Nixon’s détente. Branstad defended his record in homecoming interviews, but the fact is that China is ordering soybeans as its economy recovers — from Brazil, not Iowa. (And every acre devoted to more soybean planting in Brazil is, lamentably, another acre lost from the Amazon rain forests.)

Everyone who associates with Donald Trump comes out looking worse for it.

We have watched Terry Branstad over the past 40 years, from his days as a state representative in Winnebago County to his service as lieutenant governor to Bob Ray, to his steerage of the state through the farm crisis of the 1980s in bipartisan concert with Iowa’s congressional delegation. He was always a conservative — he helped the Koch Brothers devise their strategy to take over state legislatures, courts and research universities. But he was frank and open about it. He held a general disregard for environmental protection that reflected his Farm Bureau upbringing. His aw-shucks farm boy style wore well. Nobody worked harder. He knew every county GOP chairman.

Branstad took a repose from politics to capably lead Des Moines University, the osteopathic medicine school. He could not resist calls for him to unseat Gov. Chet Culver, and in his second tenure Branstad courted the base even more zealously. He sensed how the rural electorate in particular was hardening. He privatized Medicaid. He supervised the sale of our state universities to corporations. He politicized the state supreme court with his appointments. And then he and his son Eric led Trump’s campaign in Iowa, crucial to his narrow electoral college victory.

Branstad met Xi when they were both young men of ambition. We had high hopes that he might be able to prevent much of the damage to our relationship with China. Trump shoved Branstad aside and put the likes of Peter Navarro in charge. How many pictures did we see of Branstad with Xi since he arrived? Can you recall?

It’s an ignominious way for the most dominant Iowa politician of our generation to close his career. He turned the statehouse red. He outlasted Mike Gronstal, his Democratic nemesis in the Senate. And now, what well might be his last significant effort could be in vain. Trump and Joni Ernst are in so deep that even Branstad might not be able to dig them out. He’s been gone four years. In his absence, Tom Vilsack was escorting Joe Biden around the state, and Theresa Greenfield built a war chest bigger than Ernst’s. This couldn’t be how Branstad saw things ending up. He failed to appreciate how he hitched his wagon to an exploding star in Trump. Too bad for him.

Such a nice family

Sen. Joni Ernst played her part in the political theatre that was the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearings on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. She asked about the judge’s family, noted that she is Catholic (as is Joe Biden, for what it matters, and so is the pope), and of course the Waters of the United States (Barrett is as unfamiliar with it as you, probably). Sen. Kamala Harris followed Ernst and drilled down on the Affordable Care Act and whether millions of Americans would lose their insurance if the high court rules against the ACA. Everyone hit their talking points, but the case is closed: Barrett will cruise to appointment, the court will be decidedly conservative, and Democrats had better win the Senate if you think health care is a right. And what a nice family the judge has!