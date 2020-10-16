Car runs into restaurant

A Storm Lake man was cited for backing into La Isla restaurant and leaving the scene on Saturday. At 10:56 p.m. Saturday, at 723 Lake Ave., a vehicle driven by Julio Hernandez of Storm Lake was involved in an accident with a building owned by Christos Iordanou of Storm Lake. Total damages were $11,500. Hernandez was cited for failure to maintain control and leaving the scene of an accident. Times photo

