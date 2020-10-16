Allen Sackett, 59, of Schaller died on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Neb.

Private family services were held on Thursday, Oct.15, at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Schaller. Burial was in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Schaller.

Allen Ray Sackett was born Oct. 21, 1960 in Litchfield, Minn., the son of Ray and Rose (Christle) Sackett.

He attended school in Schaller where he graduated from Schaller High School in 1979.

On Aug. 3, 1979, Al was united in marriage to Donna Cork at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Schaller. Together, they were blessed with three children: Ben, Emily and Nick.

Al started working at Pyle Trucking for a few years in Schaller before he worked at Storm Lake Truck and Trailer as a diesel mechanic/manager for over 34 years.

In his spare time, Al enjoyed RC racing where he was involved in BRL and IROAR racing leagues. He also loved dirt track racing and pickup pulling with his brother, Rick, years ago. Al enjoyed carpentry and remodeled the family home as well as helped with other family members homes over the years. Family trips and get togethers with family were very important to Al. He especially loved playing with his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Donna Sackett of Schaller; children: Ben (Sarah) Sackett of Newell; Emily (Zack) Martin of Sioux City; Nick (Ashley) Sackett of Schaller; grandchildren: Kayla and Sabrina Werneburg; Noah Martin; Lilly and Kade Sackett; mother Rose Sackett of Schaller; brother Rick (Pam) Sackett of Schaller; sister Tammy Jeckell of Schaller; brothers and sisters-in-law: Ron (Vicki) Cork, Richard (Florene) Cork, Deb (Terry) Arter, Kay Cork; nieces; nephews; extended family and friends.

Al was preceded in death by his father Ray Sackett; brothers-in-law: Rick Jeckell and John Cork; and sister-in-law Dianne Ehrp.