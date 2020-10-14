Witter Gallery seeks locals for ‘Quar-Art-Tine’ exhibit

Witter Gallery is putting out a call for artists for its December exhibit, “Quar-Art-Tine.” This exhibit will display a broad range of artwork created by Storm Lake area artists during the past few months. The gallery wants to celebrate our community’s creativity, diversity and resiliency, and to represent the broad range of ways people have experienced and coped with the changes we’ve all faced this year.

