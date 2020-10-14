Vote for a sustainable future

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

We are a few weeks away from Election Day! It is our chance to help shape the future of this country. Our votes will determine if we safeguard a democratic nation or not. In the case of climate change, this vote will not only generate laws and actions for the next four years, but will have a deciding impact on the next 10,000 years of life, or an end to life, in Iowa, the nation and the world.

If our leaders act now, we can still stop accelerated climate change.

We all must look clearly at the ramifications our votes will have. Research for yourself the historic reality of CO2, the warming of the earth, the increase of rains and storms, the increasing droughts, the increase of fires, our economy and health.

Funding renewable energy is cheaper than repairing devastation from natural disasters. We are standing on a precipice and must decide if we want to help create a safe future or if we purposefully will destroy future life.

Please vote and vote sagely. Do not be apathetic, become involved in creating an economically and environmentally sustainable future. Go to the courthouse and vote early.

RENATA E. SACK

Waterloo