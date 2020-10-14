Virtual pumpkin decorating contest hosted by Witter Gallery

Published Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Witter Gallery’s annual Halloween party, which regularly draws hundreds of visitors of all ages, is unfortunately not taking place this year. However, the gallery is still celebrating Halloween and reaching out to the community by holding an all-ages pumpkin decorating contest and giving away some scarily-awesome prizes.
