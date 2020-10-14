St. Mary’s breaks even in triangular

Storm Lake St. Mary’s entertained Newell-Fonda and Whiting in a triangular on Monday. The Panthers beat Whiting by scores of 25-22, 25-17, 25-18. Newell-Fonda defeated St. Mary’s 25-8, 25-10, 25-21. The Panthers led early in the first set, but a 9-0 Mustangs run put them up 16-5. Newell-Fonda went on an 8-0 run late in the second set. The Panthers led 17-10 in the third set, but Newell-Fonda took their first lead at 19-18 and didn’t trail the rest of the way.

