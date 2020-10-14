Serial arsonist suspected in series of small fires

Published Wednesday, October 14, 2020
A Storm Lake man who’s been convicted of serial arson in recent years was arrested again on Friday for outstanding arson charges.
At 4 p.m. Friday, the SLPD responded to the 500 block of Geisinger Road to arrest Thavone Navongsa, 39, for third-degree arson, reckless use of fire and two counts of trespass.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.