Robert Thompson Jr.

Robert M. Thompson Jr., 69, of Storm Lake died Oct. 7, 2020 at MercyOne in Sioux City.

Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 6:30 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. To watch the live stream of the service, please use the link: https://us02web. zoom.us/j/82571830244. Visitation will take place prior to the service from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Guests are required to wear masks when in attendance at the services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate or 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Robert Martin Thompson Jr., the son of Robert Sr. and Mickey (Todd) Thompson, was born on March 28, 1951 in Spencer. As an infant, he was baptized. He later reaffirmed his faith at the Cornerstone Church in Ames in 2002.

Robert attended grade school and high school in Storm Lake. He graduated from Storm Lake High School in 1969. He then went on to attend Buena Vista College where he earned his bachelor of science in 1973. In 1986, he earned his master of education administration from Drake University and then his superintendent certification from UNI in 2001. Through his teaching career, Robert won the Gilbert High School Teacher of the Year award multiple times. Robert was also a coach and coached numerous high school and middle school sports including football, basketball, baseball and track.

On July 26, 1974, Robert was united in marriage to Nancy Andresen in Bellevue. The couple was blessed with three children: Jennifer, Jessica and Jeffrey.

In his free time, Robert enjoyed watching football games, exploring science/astronomy with anyone who would listen, and sharing his witty sense of humor. He loved spending time with his family by going to his grandchildren’s activities and bicycling with Nancy on scenic trails.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Nancy Jean Thompson of Storm Lake; father Robert M. Thompson Sr. of Storm Lake; and step-mother Susan Thompson of Storm Lake; children: Jennifer (Don) Bockelmann of Le Mars; Jessica (Keith) Hennigar of Aplington; Jeffrey (Annie-Lori) Thompson of Council Bluffs; brothers: Mike (Rae) Thompson of Storm Lake; and Jon (Lynne) Thompson of Aplington; sisters: Christy (Gale) Castner of Blue Eye, Mo.; Teresa (Garland) Koch of Dove Canyon, Calif.; Lisa (Jon) Sandeline of Fort Dodge; grandchildren: Brooklyn and Brianna Bockelmann; Dakoda, Cadence and Savannah Hennigar; Madison, Halle and C.J. Walton; sisters-in-law: Doris Pritchert of Green Valley, Ariz.; and Linda Schulte of Council Bluffs; extended family and friends.

Robert is preceded in death by his mother Mickey Thompson; and brother William Jeffrey Thompson.