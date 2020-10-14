Robert Grienke

Private graveside services for Robert D. Grienke, 82, of Aurelia, formerly of Alta, will be held at a later date. There will be no visitation. Inurnment will take place at Elk Township Cemetery, rural Alta. Redig Funeral Home of Aurelia is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Dale Grienke was born Nov. 6, 1937, the son of Paul and Millie (Benson) Grienke at Alta. He attended and graduated from Fairview School. On April 6, 1957 he married Josephine Hazel Husman. They operated a grain and dairy farm. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Alta. He was loving husband, father and grandfather.

Robert died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at Accura Healthcare of Aurelia, where he had been a resident since Sept. 18, 2014.

Preceding Robert in death were his parents, Paul and Millie Grienke; brother Orlyn Grienke, and four brothers-in-law: Wilbert "Willie" Schwanz, Joe Lichter, Arvid Nelson and Clifford and wife Donna Husman; four sisters-in-law: Edna and husband LeRoy Peck, Deloris and husband Carl Benson, Martha and husband Robert Helland and Lois and husband Elmer Stykel.

Survivors include: his wife Josephine Grienke of Alta; three children: Rebecca Grienke of Alta; Paula and her husband Terry Meyer of Alta; and Charlie and his wife Angela Grienke of Alta; three grandchildren: April and her husband Luke Warkentin of Linn Grove; Heidi and her husband Jim Braunschweig of Dakota Dunes; and Cody Grienke of Alta; and five great-grandchildren: Brady, Ellie, and Daisy Braunschweig and Brittney and Katelyn Warkentin. Also surviving are two sisters: Lila Schwanz of Aurelia; and Joann Lichter of Omaha; two sisters-in-law: Lillian Nelson of Sibley; and Freida and husband Wayne Congdon of Fort Atkinson, Wis.; nieces and nephews and many friends.