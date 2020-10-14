Rhonda Staton

Rhonda R. Staton, 62, of Alta passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Sioux City.

A Celebration of Life Service was held Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial was in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake.

Rhonda Rena Staton, the daughter of Harold and Vivian (Davis) Sliefert, was born on Dec. 14, 1957 in Storm Lake. As an infant, she was baptized at United Methodist Church in Storm Lake. She was later confirmed at the same church.

Rhonda attended grade school and high school in Storm Lake. Rhonda was highly active in extracurricular activities during her high school years, this included: basketball, softball, band, choir, speech and school plays. She graduated from Storm Lake High School in 1976. After high school, Rhonda attended Patricia Stevens College in Omaha, Neb., where she earned her A.S. degree in business in 1978.

On Sept. 13, 1980, Rhonda was united in marriage to Timothy Staton in Storm Lake. The couple was blessed with four children: Leland, Andrew, Leah and Bobbi Jo.

She was involved in her community as a Scout Leader and as a member of United Methodist Church in Storm Lake.

In her free time, Rhonda loved spending time outdoors whether it was camping, gardening or feeding the birds; she also liked going to races and watching them on TV. She enjoyed bird watching through her kitchen window.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Timothy Staton of Alta; mother Vivian Sliefert; children: Leland (Geneva) Staton of Dexter; Andrew (Katie) Staton of Humboldt; Leah (Adrian) Dimas of Aurelia; Bobbi Jo (Ryan) Erskine of Alta; sisters: Valerie (Randy) Hoffman of Ankeny; Julie (Charlie) Bade of Denver, Colo.; Trina (Mike) Staton of Sun City, Ariz.; grandchildren: Jefferson, Harper, Bailey Rose, Sophie, Ziva, Anika, Vivian, Ellie; extended family and friends.

Rhonda was preceded in death by her father, Harold Sliefert; grandparents: Wayne and Lovicy Davis; Arthur and Dolly Sliefert; and her great-grandparents, Clarence and Carrie Clever.