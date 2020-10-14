Panel forecasts state revenue growth despite economic ‘headwinds’

By Perry Beeman | Iowa Capital Dispatch

The state will see a slight drop in revenues in the current budget year before rebounding with a 4% gain in the 2021-22 fiscal year, the Revenue Estimating Conference predicted Tuesday.

The state-appointed panel predicted Iowa state government will take in $7.9 billion in revenues in the current budget year, which ends June 30. That would be $18.9 million under the actual revenues in the 2019-20 fiscal year, a drop of 0.2%, panel members noted.