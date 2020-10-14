Newell-Fonda wins H-LP Tournament

Newell-Fonda participated in the Harris-Lake Park Tournament and the Mustangs, ranked No. 8 in Class 1A, captured the championship.

The Mustangs beat George-Little Rock 21-11, 21-8. Macy Sievers led the team in hitting by going 11-for-11 with six kills. Mary Walker was 13-for-17 with five kills and Ella Larsen was 7-for-9 with three kills.