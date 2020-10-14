Newell-Fonda wins H-LP Tournament

Published Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Newell-Fonda participated in the Harris-Lake Park Tournament and the Mustangs, ranked No. 8 in Class 1A, captured the championship.
The Mustangs beat George-Little Rock 21-11, 21-8. Macy Sievers led the team in hitting by going 11-for-11 with six kills. Mary Walker was 13-for-17 with five kills and Ella Larsen was 7-for-9 with three kills.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.