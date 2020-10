Gabe Sievers rushed for 73 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 156 yards and two scores to help lead 8-man No. 9 Newell-Fonda to a 55-6 win over Graettinger-Terril/ Ruthven-Ayrshire last Friday night at Ruthven.

