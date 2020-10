Macy Sievers went 26-for-30 in hitting with 15 kills, was 21-for-22 in serving with two aces and charted 17 digs and two blocks to help Newell-Fonda to a Twin Lakes Conference win over Algona Garrigan last Thursday at Newell.

Scores were 25-19, 22-25, 25-9, 27-25.