Iowa sets new records for hospitalizations as COVID-19 deaths increase

Published Wednesday, October 14, 2020
By Clark Kauffman | Iowa Capital Dispatch
As Iowa enters its third week of record COVID-19 hospitalizations, the state is seeing an increase in the number of deaths attributed to the virus.
Nineteen new coronavirus deaths and 510 new infections were reported in Iowa on Monday. Over the past seven days, Iowa has averaged 12 deaths per day, the highest weekly average since the first week of June, according to the New York Times.
