If you value your health, don’t vote Republican

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Public health isn’t what it used to be. When I was young, the polio virus attacked up to 35,000 people a year. Governors did not respond by saying we have enough iron lungs to accommodate any new surge in infections. Instead, the push was to eradicate the disease. Since 1979 no new polio cases have arisen within the US. That is how public health used to be addressed.

Now, Gov. Kim Reynolds sounds just like Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota whose policy is “increasing treatment capacity rather than preventing infection,” according to the Des Moines Register. Both governors imply that if we have empty hospital beds, we’re “handling” the situation well, and more infections are not a problem.

Do congressional Republicans take a more preventative approach to the public’s health? No. Last week, Jerome Powell, head of the Federal Reserve, urged passage of an economic aid bill. Instead, the Republican-controlled Senate tabled that idea and is bent on confirming a Supreme Court candidate whose opposition to the Affordable Care Act is well known. On Nov. 10 the Supreme Court will hear a case on the ACA. Instead of working on a bill aimed to help the unemployed, Covid victims, small business owners, and others affected by the pandemic, Republican senators (including Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley) are rushing to confirm a nominee whom they expect to declare the ACA unconstitutional, depriving millions of affordable health.

If you care about your health, don’t vote Republican this year.

SUE RAVENSCROFT

Ames