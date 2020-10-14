Hinton scores 40 unanswered points to beat Sioux Central

Published Wednesday, October 14, 2020
It was a tale of two halves for Sioux Central.
The Rebels dominated the first half, jumping out to an early 20-0 lead before settling on a 20-6 halftime lead. However, Hinton scored 34 unanswered points in the second half to come away with a 40-20 win over the Rebels last Friday at Sioux Rapids.
