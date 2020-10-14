Editorials: Rebuilding Habitat

BY ART CULLEN

It’s sad but understandable that Habitat for Humanity has a hard time finding volunteers and funding after 22 years building homes for the working poor in Storm Lake. It screams to the problems of housing development in The City Beautiful. Some years, Habitat was the only outfit putting up a new house in town. The high school building trades program has been losing money trying to build and sell homes at a market rate. New construction is limited by our wage base.

It would seem that there must be a way for Habitat and the building trades program to work together to keep a new home going up each year for those who otherwise couldn’t swing it. Like most new housing development, it will require some sort of subsidy to make up for selling the home at cost to a worthy Habitat buyer. In large part because of the pandemic, Habitat’s fundraising has been stunted.

One part of our problem is that we have no affordable housing trust in Storm Lake. That would help the community put down seed money on affordable housing projects. It would require substantial contributions from major employers. That might be one reason we don’t have one. Instead, workers must live in decrepit mobile home parks. Iowa Lakes Corridor of Opportunity, supported by our tax dollars, has promised to address our housing crisis. Convincing employers to fund a housing trust would be a start.

For Habitat, a start is fresh volunteers who are willing to contribute and to raise funds. We hope every church is promoting it from the pulpit. Send a contribution. Let them know you are willing to help.

The school district and Iowa Central Community College should find a way to work permanently with Habitat on building one new house per year for a qualifying family. It should be built into the budgets of each. With thought and planning, it can be made to work.

It is hard to imagine Storm Lake letting such a good thing as Habitat run out of gas when it is needed more than ever. Unfortunately, it speaks to a broken local housing market predicated on an economy that barely provides a living wage for most of us. That’s the real issue that must be solved.

Scholten, Huddleston could surprise

National polls indicate a double-digit advantage for Democrat Joe Biden that could produce a considerable blue wave that flips the Senate. Closer to home, it makes us wonder if the wave will be big enough for Democrats JD Scholten and Sara Huddleston to victory in the US House and Iowa House respectively. If Scholten is in a dead heat with Randy Feenstra — and he is, according to more than one poll — then Huddleston is in a dead heat with Rep. Gary Worthan. Feenstra and Worthan have not done much campaigning or fundraising and seem to take the race for granted. (Feenstra didn’t show up in Carroll for an event last weekend with former Gov. Terry Branstad and Sen. Joni Ernst.) Scholten and Huddleston have been out knocking on doors, reinforcing contacts made in previous campaigns.

Those of us long enough in the tooth recall how tumultuous political events like Watergate put Democrats in power. Keith Baker and Richard Groth were elected from Buena Vista County to the statehouse. Their tenures were not as long as Berkley Bedell’s distinguished career in Congress. But it can happen.

If the polls for Trump continue to get worse (and they probably will, because he intends to speak in public) it could suppress GOP enthusiasm and turnout in Northwest Iowa. If Scholten and Huddleston bring out new voters, as they have in the past and Bernie Sanders did during the caucus cycle, it could be enough to put either of them over the top.

Scholten and Huddleston are working hard on positive campaigns. He has been effective at pursuing rural votes through a strong anti-trust message and appeals for health care security. Huddleston would become the first Latina elected to the Legislature, and would give Storm Lake a stronger voice in Des Moines. She puts education at the top of her campaign. It is a good bet that Democrats could take over the Iowa House, and nearly a sure bet that they will retain control of the US House. In either event, Buena Vista County would be better off with JD Scholten and Sarah Huddleston in office. They are trying to earn your vote.