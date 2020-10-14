Biden understands the rot eating at America

EDITOR'S NOTEBOOK

BY ART CULLEN

Last Tuesday, Joe Biden issued a clarion call for national unity. On Thursday, the FBI charged six right-wing militiamen with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, execute her in Wisconsin, and start a civil war.

The week before, President Trump in his debate exhorted the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” in case the election results don’t turn his way.

White disaffection vaulted the gilded huckster into the White House. If the attempted kidnapping of a governor can’t get us to pay attention, perhaps white guys in Hawaiian shirts with assault rifles following the election will.

“A house divided cannot stand,” Biden said from Gettysburg, wrapping himself in Lincoln.

The former vice president understands almost instinctively that we cannot address our racial chasms, from police abuse to imprisonment, without also addressing the roots of frustration among people trained to think that the “other” — Black, Latino, Jew or Muslim — steals their birthright American Dream. That’s been animating institutional racism for 400 years.

The man with grease under his nails is making less than his dad did in 1970, in real terms. Manufacturing has been steadily sucked out of the Midwest and south of the border, and then to China. The textile mills are closed and the coal mines of Appalachia are faltering. Towns up and down the great Mississippi River are shells of themselves, and so are the dreams of those left behind to scratch out a living. Capital flows to the coasts.

Poverty is greatest in rural America, especially Appalachia and the South. The steady erosion of prospects in the Midwest — the plants are shutting down, the Main Streets are drying up, and you hear about caravans of Hondurans coming in — fosters resentment. Brother John Birch can begin to make sense when your future is foreclosed. It also breeds depression — the mortality rate among young rural white men is rising, while the rate among Latinos and Blacks is declining. A rural job can’t support a college debt. Our most talented flock to the cities and make them more progressive and prosperous. Places left behind turn inward, suspicious of change, and sclerotic starved of hope.

Trump won Wisconsin, Ohio and Michigan by telling people left behind that he would make them great again — by making immigrants and Blacks into terrorists.

Hillary Clinton didn’t know what to think of those “deplorables.” Biden does.

The son of Scranton is poised to attack the rot at its core by steering capital into abandoned places. The Rust Belt and Appalachia can be transformed in a renewable energy revolution driven by Biden’s $2 trillion climate plan. Wind energy technicians are among the fastest-growing jobs. Solar is just getting planted in the Ohio River Valley and could be a foundation for a revival in manufacturing — batteries, a new smart transmission grid, electric vehicles — on lower energy costs. It can replace fracking and coal — renewable energy jobs now outpace them. There’s no need to cede the solar or electric vehicle markets to Asia, as we currently are. The Chinese have over half the electric car market, and the Koreans dominate in lithium battery development. We are disinvesting in public research universities and in students when we know that they lead to innovation. Why not Flint? Why not Kenosha? Why not Youngstown? Why can’t Blacks, Latinos and Anglos see their boats rise together?

“We can do anything if we put our minds to it,” Biden likes to say.

The Commodities Futures Trading Commission is ready to open a carbon trading market. Goldman Sachs reported that a Biden presidency with a Democratic Senate could transform the economy through massive short-term stimulus, and longer-term wealth creation through energy innovation. Wall Street learned what chaos does for markets.

Biden realizes this is a transformational moment.

“America has to be about the possibilities,” Biden said. “The possibilities of prosperity. Not just for the privileged few. But for the many — for all of us. Working people and their kids deserve an opportunity. Lincoln knew this. He said that the country had to give people ‘an open field and a fair chance.’”

You are less likely to pick up a gun or fall prey to racist lures when your belly is full, you feel vested in your community, and you know that your kid will get a shot at college. Trump preyed on that sense of isolation. He drew the Genie out of the bottle. We have to put it back by any means necessary. And then, we have to clear the class divisions carefully constructed to keep the poor, uneducated White man losing ground feeling threatened by the poor, uneducated Black woman who never held any ground. That’s what Biden was talking about at Gettysburg, as Lincoln was. It’s our only way forward.