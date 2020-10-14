Amy Schmidt

Amy M. Schmidt, 42, of Battle Creek passed away on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center of Des Moines.

A Memorial Service was held Monday, Oct. 12, at St. Paul Lutheran Church of Ida Grove. Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Homes of Battle Creek and Ida Grove were in charge of the funeral arrangements.

Amy M. (Ludwigs) Schmidt, was born on Nov. 28, 1977, in DeRidder, La., to Alfert and Barva (Faires) Ludwigs. During her early years, Amy lived in Louisiana and LeMars, before finding her forever home in Akron, with Bob and Mary Lou Klemme. Amy graduated from Akron Westfield High School with the class of 1996. She then pursued a career in nursing at Western Iowa Tech Community College of Sioux City, where she obtained her degree as a RN. Amy went on to further her education at Creighton University graduating with a BSN.

You may have encountered Amy’s warm smile and compassionate care over the years at Maple Heights Nursing Home, Cherokee Regional Medical Center, Willow Dale Wellness Village (as a DON) or at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center. Her calling to help and teach others, lead Amy to Clarkson University where she graduated magna cum laude with an MSN in nursing education. She found her niche in teaching within the RN program at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge, where she was currently employed at the Storm Lake campus.

On Aug. 26, 2000, Amy married the love of her life, Kevin Lee Schmidt, in St. Paul Lutheran Church of Ida Grove. The couple settled down on the Schmidt family farm north of Battle Creek, where they were blessed with two children, Brandon and Courtney.

Amy was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, wife and mother who embraced every moment with her family and was especially proud of her children. Despite starting as a ‘city girl’, she loved farm life and was willing to lend a helping hand in all of the aspects of the farm including caring for her pet cows and chickens. Her smile and laugh would light up a room.

Left to cherish her memory include her husband Kevin Schmidt and children Brandon and Courtney, all of Battle Creek; parents Bob and Mary Lou Klemme of Akron; siblings: John Ludwigs of Dallas, Texas; James Ludwigs of LeMars; Christy Ludwigs of Epworth; Joy Martin of Anacoco, La.; Linda Pry of LeMars; Sharon Grant of Ramona, Calif.; and Faith Schiltz of Remsen; father-in-law and mother-in-law Richard and Judy Schmidt of Ida Grove; extended family and dear friends.

Amy was preceded in death by her brother Alfert Ludwigs, Jr. and sister Grace Donna Ludwigs.