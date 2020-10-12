Robert Thompson Jr.

Robert M. Thompson Jr., 69, of Storm Lake died Oct. 7, 2020 at MercyOne in Sioux City.

Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 6:30 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. To watch the live stream of the service, please use the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82571830244. Visitation will take place prior to the service from 4-6 p.m. at funeral home. Guests are required to wear masks when in attendance at the services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate or 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.