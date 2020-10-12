Amy Schmidt

Amy M. Schmidt, 42, of Battle Creek passed away on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center of Des Moines.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 12, at St. Paul Lutheran Church of Ida Grove. Rev. Richard A. Salcido will officiate.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are encouraged and social distancing rules apply.